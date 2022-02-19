Arab parliaments condemn Houthi attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

Sat 19 Feb 2022

Speakers of Arab parliaments participating in the 32nd Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union have affirmed their strong condemnation of Houthi militias' attempts to threaten the security and sovereignty of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In their final communique on Friday, they condemned the recent missile and drone attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which, they said, pose a direct threat to Arab and international peace. The parliamentarians expressed their full support to the two nations' measures to defend their security, soil and people.

They also condemned the ongoing attempts of the Houthi militias to control Yemen by force and their disregard for the calls by the United Nations Security Council and the international community on that score.

The communique stressed that no progress can be achieved in Yemen amidst the ongoing violations committed by the Houthi militias and underscored the importance of Arab parliaments cooperating in implementing Security Council Resolution No. 2216 of 2015, which bans arms supplies to the Houthis, as well as Arab League Resolution No. 8725 of 2022, which calls for designating the Houthis as a terrorist group.

In its final statement, the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union reiterated its firm position of solidarity and permanent support for the Palestinian cause, and for the Palestinian people to establish their independent state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, in accordance with relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The heads of Arab parliaments welcomed all Arab initiatives aimed at ensuring solidarity and cooperation in face of crises, pandemics and disasters and overcome all inter-Arab differences.

They also stressed the importance of solving any Arab conflicts internally and preventing any regional interferences in Arab affairs in order to ensure the security and stability of the Arab region. Under this framework, they underscored the importance of solving the crisis in Syria and maintaining its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security; achieving stability in Sudan; accelerating the formation of a Libyan national government without foreign interferences; and maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union thanked Egypt for hosting the 32nd Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and valued the support of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and his tangible role in supporting joint Arab action and serving Arab and Islamic causes.