Arab coalition destroys Houthi communication system

The coalition says Houthi militants use the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Sana'a to support hostilities

The Arab coalition fighting against the Iran-supported Houthi militia in Yemen said it had destroyed a communications system used to launch and control weaponised drones against civilian targets.

According to a series of tweets by Saudi state news agency (SPA), Houthis use the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Sana'a to support hostilities.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition asked civilians in the headquarters of Yemeni ministries in Sanaa to immediately evacuate.

The coalition said Houthis use these headquarters to “launch hostile operations”, and in response to the threat a site linked to the latest attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha international airport would be destroyed.

Twelve people were injured at the airport by shrapnel from an explosive-laden drone intercepted by Saudi air defences on Thursday.