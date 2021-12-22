Afghanistan: Taliban ban use of women’s photos in advertisements

UN warns against escalating tensions as settlers attack Arab villages after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli
The Taliban banned the use of photos of women on storefronts in Kabul city.
The spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said the government has ordered the municipality’s officials to remove all photos of women on the signboards of shops and business centres in Kabul, reported Tolo News.
“Based on the decision of the government, the photos that are against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards,” said Barakzai.
The owners of beauty salons in Kabul criticized the decision of the Islamic Emirate, and asked the government not to impose restrictions on their business, reported Tolo News.
Shayesta Saifi, a makeup artist, has worked in a beauty salon for seven years. Shayesta said she is financially assisting her 10-member family.
“This is imposing a restriction on women’s work. There is a fear that they will lock our shop in the next few days,” she told Tolo News.
“What does it benefit the government to remove photos of women?” said Parwana, a women’s rights activist.
