Afghanistan: Taliban ban students, teachers from wearing ties in schools

The hijab is mandatory for female pupils, according to official orders

Reuters file

Sat 16 Apr 2022

The Taliban have asked students and teachers to stop wearing neckties in schools in Afghanistan, according to reports.

The Educational Directorate, the Ministry of Education, Afghanistan in an official letter said that students and teachers are no longer allowed to wear neckties in schools.

However, Ihsanullah Khitab, head of the Kabul department of education, said: “The official order issued by the department of education regarding the hijab and ties was just instruction.”

But the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Aziz Ahmad Rayan, clarified, saying that wearing ties has completely been banned in schools.

Since the Taliban took over the country in August last year, women in the country have suffered, as the group banned them from going to work or school.

All schools in Kabul have been asked to closely observe the Islamic hijab for female students, reported TOLOnews, citing the official order of the Taliban administration.

This comes as secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan are yet to be reopened while boys are allowed to attend classes of all levels.

In a further statement, the Taliban recently announced that work on reopening girls’ schools is closer to being finalised and will reopen schools once the scheme is ready.