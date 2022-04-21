Afghanistan: Several feared dead after blast hits mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif

Border tensions between the two countries have risen since the Taliban seized power last year
MENA3 days ago
A blast at a mosque Thursday in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan caused dozens of casualties, a Taliban official said, the second attack against a Shiite target in three days.
“Preliminary reports confirm there are at least 25 casualties,” Zabihullah Noorani, head of Balkh province’s information and culture department, told AFP.
ALSO READ:
Border tensions between the two countries have risen since the Taliban seized power last year
MENA3 days ago
Palestinian medical officials say 17 people have been wounded
MENA3 days ago
The accident occurred when the group was returning from a Ramadan meal
MENA5 days ago
The hijab is mandatory for female pupils, according to official orders
MENA5 days ago
Tensions have soared in recent weeks following a series of deadly attacks
MENA6 days ago
British foreign ministry says that his situation is complicated because the Iranians see him also as an American citizen
MENA1 week ago
The accident took place while transporting tourists between Aswan and Abu Simbel temple
MENA1 week ago
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal “are going well
MENA1 week ago