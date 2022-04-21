UAE

Afghanistan: Several feared dead after blast hits mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif

Preliminary reports confirm there are at least 25 casualties

Reuters file for illustrative purposes
By AFP

Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 3:06 PM

A blast at a mosque Thursday in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan caused dozens of casualties, a Taliban official said, the second attack against a Shiite target in three days.

“Preliminary reports confirm there are at least 25 casualties,” Zabihullah Noorani, head of Balkh province’s information and culture department, told AFP.

