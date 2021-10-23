Afghanistan: Daesh claims explosion targeting electricity lines in Kabul

By AFP Published: Sat 23 Oct 2021, 8:03 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Oct 2021, 9:23 AM

The Daesh militant group’s Afghan branch on Friday said it was behind an explosion that brought down electricity lines and plunged Kabul into darkness.

The power cut on Thursday was a further blow to Taliban efforts to stabilise Afghanistan two months after they seized control.

In a statement published on its Telegram channels, Daesh-Khorasan (Daesh-K) said “the soldiers of the caliphate detonated a bomb on an electricity pylon in Kabul” to damage the electricity sector.

The explosion hit a high-voltage line supplying imported power to Kabul and some other provinces.

Afghanistan is largely reliant on electricity imported from its northern neighbours Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, making cross-country power lines a prime target for insurgents.

The Taliban has promised to fight Daesh-K but the group has continued to carry out devastating atrocities.

Earlier this week, Daesh-K said it was behind a suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in the southern city of Kandahar on October 15 that killed 60 people.