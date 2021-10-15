In recent years, Moscow has made a strong comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan
At least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded when an explosion hit a mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP.
"Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," the medic in the southern city's central hospital said.
The explosion took place during Friday prayers, causing heavy casualties, a spokesman of the Taliban government’s interior ministry said.
Qari Saeed Khosti said authorities were collecting details of the explosion, which took place days after Daesh claimed a bombing at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed scores of people.
Nematullah Wafa, a former member of the local provincial council, said the blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque and caused heavy casualties but there were no immediate details.
