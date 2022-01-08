Afghanistan: 90% of health centres to close down by end of 2022, says report

The French automaker’s Egyptian branch has removed the commercial starring the popular 60-year-old Arab singer and actor
MENA1 week ago
Nearly 90 per cent of health centres of Afghanistan may close down by the end of 2022 due to the current economic situation, said a fresh report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).
Millions of Afghan people will be left without health facilities' services and millions more may lose lives if the current economic and political situation continues, reported Khaama Press citing the IRC report.
Warning of a bleak future to the people of Afghanistan, the report estimated that up to 97 per cent of the country’s people may face starvation by the end of 2022. The IRC report also stated that the country’s current economic situation may lead to the closure of nearly 90 per cent of the health centres in Afghanistan.
With regard to the worsening situation, the IRC has called on the international community to come forward and assist Afghanistan’s health sector by providing aid.
ALSO READ:
Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) recently said that Afghanistan is witnessing severe poverty due to the workers being laid off and the country facing difficult economic situations.
The WFP also said that the organisation needs up to $2.6 billion to feed some 23 million Afghan people now on the brink of starvation.
The French automaker’s Egyptian branch has removed the commercial starring the popular 60-year-old Arab singer and actor
MENA1 week ago
Blaze started after lightning ignited leaking gas
MENA1 week ago
Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space
MENA1 week ago
Israeli military says the man got out of a car at a junction and advanced toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers
MENA1 week ago
World Food Program suspends operations after more than 5,000 metric tons of food apparently were stolen
MENA1 week ago
The suspect who was accused of terrorism killed his family members including children before committing suicide
MENA1 week ago
Iran’s civilian space programme has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion
MENA1 week ago
He also denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with millions in stolen money
MENA1 week ago