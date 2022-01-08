Afghanistan: 90% of health centres to close down by end of 2022, says report

Millions of Afghan people will be left without health facilities' services

By ANI Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 4:28 PM

Nearly 90 per cent of health centres of Afghanistan may close down by the end of 2022 due to the current economic situation, said a fresh report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Millions of Afghan people will be left without health facilities' services and millions more may lose lives if the current economic and political situation continues, reported Khaama Press citing the IRC report.

Warning of a bleak future to the people of Afghanistan, the report estimated that up to 97 per cent of the country’s people may face starvation by the end of 2022. The IRC report also stated that the country’s current economic situation may lead to the closure of nearly 90 per cent of the health centres in Afghanistan.

With regard to the worsening situation, the IRC has called on the international community to come forward and assist Afghanistan’s health sector by providing aid.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) recently said that Afghanistan is witnessing severe poverty due to the workers being laid off and the country facing difficult economic situations.

The WFP also said that the organisation needs up to $2.6 billion to feed some 23 million Afghan people now on the brink of starvation.