Afghan Ambassador to US steps down

The unrest between Jewish activists and Palestinian residents took place in Sheikh Jarrah
MENA5 days ago
The Afghan Ambassador to the US has stepped down from her post, citing the new restrictions imposed by the US on its embassy in Washington.
Adela Raz is the third senior Afghan diplomat who stepped down from her position within the past six months, the TOLOnews reported.
This comes as US State Department had decided to stop the political and diplomatic activities of Afghanistan in the US.
Afghan deputy ambassador Abdul Hadi Nijrabi said the US State Department in a letter to the Afghanistan embassy in Washington demanded the diplomatic activities be halted.
“The letter sent by the US State Department to the embassy said only the ambassador is allowed to continue work from home, but not on political and diplomatic activities. The rest of the diplomats cannot work anymore,” TOLOnews quoted Nijrabi as saying.
With the Taliban taking over the country in mid-August last year, the Afghanistan diplomatic missions have been facing economic problems.
ALSO READ:
Officials at the Afghanistan embassy in Washington said that the financial system of the embassy has been suspended by a bank for over four months.
“It has been over four months that the salaries of the Afghanistan embassy’s (staffs) have been suspended. All diplomats are facing problems,” said Safi Delawar, who worked as an adviser for the Afghanistan embassy in Washington.
The unrest between Jewish activists and Palestinian residents took place in Sheikh Jarrah
MENA5 days ago
Stephanie Williams stresses the importance for all actors and institutions in Libya to work within the political framework
MENA5 days ago
They went missing weeks ago after participating in an anti-Taliban rally
MENA6 days ago
A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia could lead to interruptions to the flow of grain out of the Black Sea region
MENA6 days ago
Local media reported that kidnappers were paid 500 million Syrian pounds
MENA6 days ago
The High Council of State head Khaled Al Mechri accused Dbeibah’s government of fuelling a campaign against the parliament
MENA6 days ago
Child's identity confirmed by father from clothes.
MENA1 week ago
Libyan parliament voted to replace Dbeibah with former interior minister Bashagha as PM, raising the prospect of a power struggle
MENA1 week ago