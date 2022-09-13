4-storey residential building collapses in Jordan killing 2, injuring 14

More people remain trapped under the debris

Jordanian rescue workers search for missing persons. Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 10:02 PM

The bodies of two people were recovered after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital Tuesday, authorities said, adding that 14 more were rescued but others remained trapped.

Security spokesman Amer al-Sartawy told state television that the latest toll from the collapse was two deaths, after one was initially reported, adding that 14 others were injured in the collapsed building in Amman's Jabal Al-Weibdeh district.