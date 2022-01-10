11 crew held on ship hijacked by Yemen rebels: UAE

The crew hail from five different countries

By AFP Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 11:59 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 12:37 AM

A ship hijacked by Yemeni rebels in the Red Sea has 11 crew on board from five countries, the UAE told the United Nations Security Council president on Monday.

Seven of the crew are Indian and the others come from Ethiopia, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, the UAE’s permanent representative said in a letter obtained by AFP.

It denounced the “act of piracy” against the UAE-flagged Rwabee, which the Houthi rebels seized on January 2.

ALSO READ:

“This act of piracy is contrary to fundamental provisions of international law,” said the letter, signed by UAE ambassador Lana Nusseibeh and dated January 9.

“It also poses a serious threat to the freedom and safety of navigation as well as international trade in the Red Sea, and to regional security and stability.”

Nusseibeh described the Rwabee as a “civilian cargo vessel” that was leased by a Saudi company and was carrying equipment used at a field hospital. It was travelling on an international route, she added.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen to support the internationally-recognised government in March 2015 after the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, the previous September.

The UN estimated that the war would have killed an estimated 377,000 people directly or indirectly by the end of 2021, and calls it the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe.