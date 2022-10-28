US: Wall Street loses over $200 billion in value after Amazon's weak forecast report

The amendments include reorganising of the sale of used car activity and car auctions by modifying the geographical areas permitted to practice these activities
Over $200 billion in US stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies.
Amazon's stock tumbled 17 per cent after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market capitalisation, after the retail and technology heavyweight projected a holiday slump that would leave current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates.
Also, after the bell, Apple's shares fell by about 1 per cent, erasing about $30 billion of its stock market value after the Californian company reported quarterly iPhone sales that fell short of Wall Street targets.
The latest in a string of poor quarterly results from some of Wall Street's most widely-owned companies underscores deep worries about the health of the global economy, as central banks raise interest rates in a battle against inflation.
"Big Tech companies are not impervious to slowdowns in the economy, particularly if they are consumer driven," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.
"As the Fed embarks on this planned slowdown, it is eating away at some of their consumer-faced businesses, and given their high multiples it is causing big contractions in their stock prices," Meckler added.
Amazon's weak report sent Nasdaq futures tumbling about 3 per cent, showing traders expect Wall Street to open with a deep decline on Friday. Google-owner Alphabet, and Microsoft dropped about 1 per cent each, adding to losses following their own poorly-received quarterly reports on Tuesday.
Thursday's late-day reports also followed disappointing results from Facebook-owner Meta Platforms that earlier sent its stock plummeting by 25 per cent. Thursday's drop left Meta's stock market value at about $260 billion, with the one-time behemoth now about the 20th most valuable company on Wall Street.
If Amazon's drop after hours is reflected in Friday's trading session, it will have been its deepest one-day loss since 2006.
Among a handful of winners late on Thursday, Pinterest surged 12 per cent after the social media platform reported higher than expected quarterly revenue, while Intel climbed 6 per cent, despite forecasting annual revenue below analysts' estimates.
