US stocks rally amid hopes for milder Covid-19 variant

Crude prices recovered on Monday as WTI rose 6.16 per cent to $72.35 while Brent gained 5.17 per cent to $76.48 a barrel at 6pm UAE time
Markets1 week ago
Wall Street stocks rallied on Monday on hopes that the newest Covid-19 variant will prove less virulent than earlier strains, though market watchers cautioned of more volatility ahead.
Major indices shrugged off a mixed start and picked up momentum throughout the session, ultimately lifting the Dow index by almost two per cent.
“Reports of the Omicron symptoms being less severe are boosting risk appetite, but it’s too soon to get carried away,” Craig Erlam of Oanda said in a note.
Charles Schwab investment bank cautioned of continuity uncertainty over the Omicron variant and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent shift towards a more restrictive monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.9 per cent, or nearly 650 points, at 35,227.03.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent to 4,591.67, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9 per cent to 15,225.15.
Major indices retreated last week as public health officials tracked the latest Omicron variant of Covid-19 while the Delta strain continues to rage in many countries.
Among individual companies, Lucid Group dropped 5.1 per cent after disclosing that US securities regulators issued a subpoena to the electric car maker over the transaction that took the company public.
Tesla fell 0.6 per cent following a report that it also faces a US securities probe. A spokesperson for the Securities and Exchange Commission said the agency “does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation”.
In its debut, BuzzFeed fell 11 per cent in the media company’s first full day as a publicly traded company after an initial public offering raised less money than expected.
This week’s calendar includes the November report on consumer prices, which comes amid heightened worries over inflation.
Crude prices recovered on Monday as WTI rose 6.16 per cent to $72.35 while Brent gained 5.17 per cent to $76.48 a barrel at 6pm UAE time
Markets1 week ago
The group intends to pursue further growth, organically and through scalable acquisitions, focusing on digital innovation in diverse sectors
Markets1 week ago
With little known about the new variant, longer term implications for US assets were unclear. At least, investors said signs that the new strain is spreading and questions over its resistance to vaccines could weigh on the so-called reopening trade that has lifted markets at various times this year
Markets1 week ago
WHO due to hold a meeting later in the day to decide if it should be designated a variant of interest or concern
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index fell 0.14% to 96.74.
Markets1 week ago
Hawkish Fed, rising Covid cases may push yellow metal higher.
Markets1 week ago
The rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day
Markets1 week ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh217.25 per gram at the opening of the market on Wednesday morning
Markets1 week ago