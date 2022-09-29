UK: PM Truss defends 'controversial' tax cuts despite market turmoil

Global equities hit a two-year low while the dollar index reaches its highest level in two decades, putting downward pressure on oil
On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her tax cuts policy, despite it triggering market turmoil and forcing a Bank of England (BoE) intervention to prevent "material risk" to the economy.
"We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving, and also deal with inflation," she told local station BBC Radio Leeds in her first comments since Friday's mini-budget.
"And of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions, but I'm prepared to do that as Prime Minister."
"It's important the United Kingdom's on the front foot, that we are pulling all the levers we can to drive economic growth. That is what we are pushing ahead with," she later told BBC Radio Lancashire.
Despite being in power for less than a month, Truss is already under severe pressure, after the markets reacted to her government's tax cuts by sending the pound to an all-time low against the dollar.
UK markets remain highly volatile, with the Bank of England intervening on Wednesday to buy government bonds in order to prevent a "material risk" to stability.
After the sterling hit its dollar low early on Monday, the bank said it would "not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed" to curb high inflation.
However, it also signalled that it would wait until its next policy meeting on November 3 before fully assessing the impact of the government's contentious plans.
Opposition leaders have demanded that Truss cancel her party's conference that starts on Sunday and recall the parliament over the crisis.
