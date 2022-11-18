UAE: Taaleem announces inital public offering oversubscribed 18 times

The offering size is confirmed at Dh750 million, resulting in the issuance of a total of 250,000,000 new ordinary shares

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 9:56 AM

One of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE, Taaleem Holdings PJSC has announced the successful completion of the book building and public subscription process for its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market.

The price for the new shares to be issued in the offering has been set at Dh3 per ordinary share, the top end of the offering price range.

The offering size is confirmed at Dh750 million, resulting in the issuance of a total of 250,000,000 new ordinary shares, equivalent to 25 per cent of Taaleem’s total issued share capital.

As the offering is a primary offering, the net proceeds of the offering will go to the company, upon settlement.

The offering saw significant demand from investors in the UAE and internationally. Total gross demand for the offering amounted to over Dh13.7 billion, implying an oversubscription level of 18 times.

Based on the Final Offer Price, Taaleem’s market capitalization upon listing is expected to be approximately Dh3 billion, making it the largest and only dedicated education provider on DFM at the time of listing.

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleem, said: “I’m delighted our IPO saw such strong demand from both local and international investors with the Offering 18 times oversubscribed. This is a testament to the quality of our Company and the hard work and dedication of all our teachers and employees. The Dh750 million proceeds raised will be used to expand our K-12 premium education network, providing further opportunities for students in the UAE to access our high-quality education offering. As the largest dedicated education provider on DFM, we have a compelling and differentiated growth-focused investment proposition with our IPO helping to further grow and diversify Dubai’s capital markets.”

Investors who subscribed via the First Tranche (the “UAE Retail Offering”) and Third Tranche (“Eligible Employees and Eligible Parents”) will receive an SMS confirmation of their respective allocation by November 22, with refunds due to commence on November 25.

Listing and the commencement of trading in Taaleem's shares on DFM is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, under the symbol “TAALEEM” and ISIN “AEE01136T220”.

EFG Hermes UAE LLC and Emirates NBD Capital PSC are acting as Joint Lead Managers.

