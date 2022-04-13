UAE, South Korea central banks extend currency swap agreement for 5 years

Spot gold was flat at $1,921.66 per ounce as of 9.15am UAE time
Markets1 week ago
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Bank of Korea (BoK) on Wednesday renewed the bilateral local currency swap agreement to promote bilateral trade and financial cooperation.
This agreement was signed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the UAE Central Bank and Juyeol Lee, governor of the South Korean central bank.
The agreement, which was originally signed in 2013, will continue to allow the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to Dh20 billion and to 6.1 trillion South Korean won for five years, with the possibility of extension by mutual consent.
The renewed agreement will come into effect from April 13, 2022.
Usually, bilateral currency swap agreements are signed to hedge exposure to exchange-rate risk and to reduce the cost of borrowing in a foreign currency. It also helps central banks to diversify their foreign exchange reserves which brings stability to local currency.
“The agreement with the Bank of Korea contributes significantly to the development of economic and financial markets in both countries. It reflects the desire to enhance our bilateral cooperation on financial matters, particularly on trade and investment, and to strengthen financial stability,” said Balama.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Spot gold was flat at $1,921.66 per ounce as of 9.15am UAE time
Markets1 week ago
The rupee has plunged to a record low, trading below 183.50 to a dollar
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index rose 0.03% to 99.02
Markets1 week ago
In the UAE, 24K opened at Dh233.75 per gram on Tuesday morning
Markets1 week ago
Shares of other social media firms, including Meta Platforms and Snapchat owner Snap Inc, were also trading higher
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 98.57.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,919.26 per ounce by 9.15 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
Company has an investment portfolio worth Dh2 billion and 5,750 residential apartments in the Emirates
Markets1 week ago