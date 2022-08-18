UAE: Gold prices slip in early morning trade

Benchmark S&P 500 index rises 1.8 per cent
Gold prices fell in the UAE on Thursday morning after they hit a two-week low in the previous session in the global markets.
Globally, spot gold was nearly stable at $1,764.04 per ounce, down 0.05 per cent as of 9.20am UAE time.
In the UAE, the 24K gold price fell to Dh213.5 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday as compared to Wednesday’s close of Dh214.25. While 22K, 21K and 18K opened lower at Dh200.5, Dh191.5 and Dh164.0 per gram, respectively.
Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said gold’s selloff might be overdone as prices are not crumbling despite a surge in global bond yields.
“UK inflation hit a 40-year high and US retail sales confirm the economy is still holding up, which could pave the way for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. Gold is now comfortably below the $1,800 level and vulnerable to further selling if market participants become convinced that a couple of more aggressive rate hikes could be on the cards,” he said.
Moya added that the precious metal will likely trade in a range for the rest of the summer as the Fed will likely maintain a data-dependent stance with the Minutes and at next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium.
In their July meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed officials said the pace of future rate hikes would depend on incoming economic data, as well as assessments of how the economy was adapting to the higher rates already approved.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Benchmark S&P 500 index rises 1.8 per cent
Spot gold was down 0.22 per cent at at 9.10 am
Spot gold was trading at $1,785.82 per ounce at 9.20am UAE time
Dubai’s main share index closed one per cent higher, with Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank rising 1.7 per cent and Dubai Investments up 5.6 per cent
The currency depreciated by 39 paise to close at 79.63 against the US currency on Monday
Spot gold was trading at $1,771.62 per ounce, down by 0.2 per cent at 9.15am
Analysts and forex experts caution that the political instability will continue to weigh on the rupee's future and may slow the recovery pace in coming days
Customers are spending more on customisable cold beverages, food like lime-frosted coconut bars