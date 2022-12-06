UAE: Gold prices plunge in Dubai in early trade

Brent, WTI rise as much as two per cent before paring gains; Opec+ sticks to plans to cut production by two million bpd; More Chinese cities relax Covid-19 restrictions
Gold prices plunged in the UAE but were flat in early Asian trade on Tuesday morning, after falling more than 1.5 per cent in the previous session as the US dollar rebounded on bets that strong economic data may prompt bigger interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
In the UAE, 24K gold prices plunged over two dirhams per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday. The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh214.75 per gram on Tuesday as compared to last night’s close of Dh217.0 per gram.
While 22K, 21K and 18K also opened lower at Dh201.75, Dh192.5 and Dh165.0 per gram, respectively.
Spot gold was trading at $1,775.69 per ounce.
Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist at DailyFX, said gold prices sank over 1.6 per cent on Monday, offering a pessimistic start to the new trading week.
“The anti-fiat yellow metal was pressured by a combination of a surging US dollar and Treasury yields, likely reflecting more hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations,” he said.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Brent, WTI rise as much as two per cent before paring gains; Opec+ sticks to plans to cut production by two million bpd; More Chinese cities relax Covid-19 restrictions
The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged up to 47.8 in November from October’s 23-month low of 47.3, matching a preliminary estimate
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the measure would contribute to a destabilisation of world energy markets and would not affect Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
This year's edition of 'Hello Business Pitch' competition is open to aspiring ventures who are up to 3 years in operation
One of its biggest advantages of Jafza is its proximity to the Jebel Ali Port, which offers construction companies access to over 3.5 billion existing and potential consumers in the MEASA region, says Ebtesam Al Kaabi, head of sales at the Jebel Ali Free Zone
The free zone’s construction cluster enables regional and global players to tap into new markets, generating trade worth Dh26.7 billion in 2021
Dubai Future Labs signs deals with Emirates, DP World and dnata; Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses the signing of three new partnerships aimed at driving innovation in aviation and logistics