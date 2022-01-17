UAE: Gold prices inch up, 22K opens at Dh207 per gram

Friday session was the first in the history of the markets after the entry into force of the new trading dates as of January 3, to become from Monday to Friday for a period of five hours a day
Markets1 week ago
Gold prices were slightly up on Monday morning as market participants gauged the global economic policy outlook, with inflationary hedge demand countering hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials that kept the dollar and Treasury yields supported.
Spot gold was trading at $1,819.23 per ounce at 9.05am UAE time.
In the UAE, the precious metal inched up on Monday morning with 24K trading at Dh220.5 per gram, up Dh0.25 from its previous close.
Among the other variants of the precious metals, 22K opened at Dh207.0 per gram, 21K at Dh197.5 and 18K at Dh169.25.
"Gold has been locked in a sideways consolidation for a while now, the market is still undecided on where it's going," OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said, adding that "there's still some lingering demand as an inflation hedge."
Traders are now awaiting speeches from Fed officials this week ahead of the January 25-26 policy meeting, but there have been more than enough hawkish comments to see the market almost fully price in a first interest rate hike for March and rates of 1.0 per cent by the year-end.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Friday session was the first in the history of the markets after the entry into force of the new trading dates as of January 3, to become from Monday to Friday for a period of five hours a day
Markets1 week ago
Driving the increase in crime was an explosion of scams and theft at decentralised finance - DeFi - platforms.
Markets1 week ago
On Wednesday, the rupee surged 20 paise to close at 74.38 against the US currency.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,805.94 per ounce at 9.20 am UAE time, down by 0.23%
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 96.25.
Markets1 week ago
Globally, spot gold rose 0.09% to $1,815.52 at 9.22am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
On Monday, the rupee settled at 74.28 against the US dollar.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold slipped to $1,804.2 per ounce at 9.20 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago