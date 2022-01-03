UAE: Gold prices drop; 24K sells at Dh221 per gram

Spot gold was up 0.09% at $1,802.17 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago
Gold prices fell in the UAE on Monday morning, boosting demand for the safe-haven precious metal amidst Omicron-driven surge in Covid-19 infections.
Spot gold fell to $1,824.71 per ounce at 9.25 am UAE time, down by 0.21 per cent.
In the UAE, the 24K price fell Dh0.75 per gram to Dh221.0 at the opening of the market. While 22K, 21K and 18K variants of the precious metal were trading at Dh207.75, Dh198.25 and Dh169.75 per gram, respectively.
According to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold faces a resistance at $1,830 per ounce, and it may hover around this level or retrace towards a support at $1,815
"Gold prices would not free-fall as real rates and real yields would remain very close to zero until the coast is all clear from the strains of Covid-19," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.
He said continued focus on the Ukraine border with Russia had brought investors’ interest back to gold as a safe haven, and a weaker dollar provided further support to the yellow metal.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Spot gold was up 0.09% at $1,802.17 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago
The dollar index slipped 0.09 per cent to 96.42.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold climbed 0.13 per cent to $1,781.69 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago
Businesses in the UAE must prepare for inflation – this can be done through agile budgeting, alternate routes of sourcing finance and diversification of suppliers
Markets2 weeks ago
Progressive groups have urged the SEC to improve the resilience of the market, including adjusting the value of the fund based on trading activity
Markets2 weeks ago
Instead of easing over 2021, as Fed officials expected, the pace of price increases has remained near levels not seen since the inflation scares of the late 1970s and early 1980s
Markets2 weeks ago
The rupee declined 10 paise to close at an 18-month low of 75.88 on Tuesday.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold price fell 0.12 per cent to $1,770.43 per ounce at 9.20am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago