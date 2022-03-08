UAE: Gold eases from $2,000 mark as firm dollar dulls appeal

High oil prices, weaker equity markets also weigh on the rupee.
Markets1 week ago
Gold prices slid from the key $2,000-per-ounce mark on Tuesday morning, as the US dollar held firm near a multi-month peak after investors took a breather as Russia-Ukraine talks hardly advanced.
Spot gold was down 0.43 per cent at $1,989.99 per ounce, as of 9.25 am UAE time, after scaling a one-and-a-half-year-year peak of $2,002.40 on Monday.
In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K opening at Dh241.25 per gram on Tuesday morning as compared to Monday’s close of Dh239.75. Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K opened higher at Dh226.75 per gram, 21K at Dh216.25 and 18K at Dh185.25.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AVA Trade, said due to the rise in stock market volatility and Russia-Ukraine conflict, gold prices have jumped because of its safe-haven appeal.
ALSO READ:
“Moving forward, investors should expect gold prices to remain fluid due to developments related to the war in Ukraine and the tightening of monetary policies by central banks around the world,” added Aslam.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
High oil prices, weaker equity markets also weigh on the rupee.
Markets1 week ago
Precious metal is set for the best month since May.
Markets1 week ago
Prices of both crude benchmarks reversed to pre-invasion levels on Friday afternoon, defying predictions of market experts that some that the oil markets would see “apocalyptic” pricing
Markets1 week ago
24K price could surge to Dh240 per gram in UAE if the military conflict escalates further.
Markets1 week ago
The Indian currency closed at Rs20.62 against the dirham, 42 paise weaker compared to Wednesday's closing of Rs20.20 or 75.65 against the dollar compared with its previous close of 74.56.
Markets1 week ago
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday.
Markets1 week ago
Globally, spot gold jumped above $1,950 in the afternoon to trade at $1,955.85 at 2pm UAE.
Markets1 week ago
Frank Holmes, CEO of US Global Investors said that gold has historically performed well during political crises and sees the price climbing as much as 50 per cent higher from current levels.
Markets1 week ago