UAE: Gold continues to shine, 24k reaches Dh223.75 per gram

Spot gold was up at $1,827.39 per ounce, up 0.12% at 9.20am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
Gold prices were steady on Wednesday morning as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a US central bank decision on the pace of policy tightening, while anxiety over Ukraine kept bullion supported near the previous session's 10-week high.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,846.87 per ounce at 9.15am UAE time.
In the UAE, gold prices moved higher at the opening of the market with 24K trading at Dh223.75 per gram, up Dh0.50 from Tuesday’s close. Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K opened at Dh210.25 per gram, 21K at Dh200.5 and 18K at Dh172.0 on Wednesday morning.
Ilya Spivak, currency strategist at DailyFX, said gold will be supported as long as the Fed doesn't spook the markets with anything new, as long as they don't advance the narrative and things sound basically about where they are, which is three to four rate hikes this year.
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
“Gold is rallying as investors run to safety over fears the Fed will aggressively tighten policy and as the list of geopolitical risks continues to grow: The Russian-Ukraine standoff will remain a tense situation for the foreseeable future, North Korea may resume nuclear tests, and Iran nuclear talks are approaching a decisive moment,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Spot gold was up at $1,827.39 per ounce, up 0.12% at 9.20am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index was trading 0.13% lower at 95.87.
Markets2 weeks ago
In the UAE, the precious metal prices rose in line with the global market.
Markets2 weeks ago
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.34 against the greenback.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,791.82 per ounce at 9.15am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago
Oil prices are likely to sustain upward trend as Brent and WTI registered gains of more than five per cent in the first week of the year
Markets2 weeks ago
Yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury are on track for their biggest weekly gain since September, 2019, while technology and growth stocks have tumbled and investors snapped up shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies
Markets2 weeks ago
Friday session was the first in the history of the markets after the entry into force of the new trading dates as of January 3, to become from Monday to Friday for a period of five hours a day
Markets2 weeks ago