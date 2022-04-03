UAE: Fam Holding plans to list shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Second Market

The Dubai’s Financial Market’s General Index rose 18.28 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 3,379.48 after the Dewa statement to disclose an indicative price range for its shares to be listed on the DFM by April 12
Markets1 week ago
Property developer Fam Holding plans to list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Second Market.
“We are pleased to proceed with the procedures for listing the company in the ADX Second Market, as ‘FAM Holding’. The company has been converted into a private joint-stock company with a capital of Dh50 million after previously receiving approval from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. We hope to receive the final approval shortly,” said Dr Faisal Ali Mousa, chairman of Fam Holding.
Fam Holding said it has an investment portfolio worth Dh2 billion and 5,750 residential apartments in the UAE. It recently expanded its operations to northern emirates covering Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said during the World Government Summit last week that the Abu Dhabi stock market cap stands at about Dh1.6 trillion.
“We have another 15 companies in the pipeline. We created the new IPO fund also to assist family companies,” he said, adding that the UAE government is very progressive which helps bring companies to come UAE and list on the local markets.
ALSO READ:
Thomas Mathew, equity strategist at Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, has said the outlook for 2022 is strong with a good number of IPOs are lined up for the Saudi and UAE markets this year, including 10 announced by the Dubai government.
Similarly, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) IPO increased the size of its ongoing public offering after an overwhelming response and oversubscription from retail and institutional investors.
"With the UAE leading the list of countries recovering from the pandemic, the local economy has shown significant growth over the last 18 months. It is expected that this growth will continue to increase over the next few years fuelled by the growing
momentum of non-oil industries such as real estate, where Fam already has a substantial presence,” said Dr Faisal Ali Mousa.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The Dubai’s Financial Market’s General Index rose 18.28 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 3,379.48 after the Dewa statement to disclose an indicative price range for its shares to be listed on the DFM by April 12
Markets1 week ago
The utility service provider intends to pay dividends twice each year
Markets1 week ago
IPO subscription started on Thursday and will run until April 2 for retail investors and until April 5 for institutional investors
Markets1 week ago
The stock is expected to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market on April 12
Markets1 week ago
A total of 3.25 billion shares will be offered
Markets1 week ago
Rupee trades at 20.8 against Emirati currency on Thursday morning.
Markets1 week ago
Precious metal prices trade flat as stronger dollar counters Ukraine worries.
Markets1 week ago
The AGM also approved the sale of treasury shares amounting to 4,236,831 shares previously allocated to the company at the time of its IPO for employees’ stock option program and authorised the board of directors to implement this resolution
Markets1 week ago