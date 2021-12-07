Rally in Indian equities help rupee rise to 20.51 against UAE dirham

The dollar index fell 0.09 per cent to 96.24 on Tuesday morning.

Tue 7 Dec 2021

The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 75.30 against the US dollar (20.51 versus the UAE dirham) on Tuesday morning as the rally in the Indian equity markets and weak dollar boosted investor sentiments.

Traders said high oil prices and unabated foreign capital outflows capped the rupee’s gain.

The rupee opened at 75.31 in the interbank foreign exchange market and inched up to 75.30 against the dollar in early deals, registering a rise of 15 paise from the last close.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 621 points or one per cent higher at 57,368.33 points. While the broader NSE Nifty advanced 190 points or 1.1 per cent to 17,102.25.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth 3,361 crore rupees.

