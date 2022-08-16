Net foreign investments in local shares total Dh15.5 billion since start of 2022

The purchases of non-Arab foreign investors in the Dubai Financial Market totalled some Dh18.758 billion since the start of this year.

The net investments of non-Arab foreigners in local stocks rose to over Dh15.54 billion since the start of 2022, in light of the UAE’s investment attractiveness and the strong performance of listed companies, supported by the strength and robustness of the country’s economic foundations.

According to Abu Dhabi and Dubai financial markets, non-Arab foreign investors purchased local stocks worth Dh70.276 billion from the beginning of the year to the end of last week, compared to sales of some Dh54.733 billion during the same period, with a net investment of Dh15.54 billion as purchase proceeds.

The figures also showed that the purchases of non-Arab foreign investors in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange amounted to some Dh51.517 billion since the start of this year, compared to sales of about Dh37.843 billion, with a net investment of Dh13.673 billion as a purchase outcome.

The purchases of non-Arab foreign investors in the Dubai Financial Market totalled some Dh18.758 billion since the start of this year, compared to sales of about Dh16.889 billion, with a net investment of more than Dh1.86 billion as a purchase outcome. -- Wam