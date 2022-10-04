Musk plans to go ahead with $54.20 a share for Twitter

They are pulled down by a firmer US dollar, major central banks adopting an aggressive stance on interest rates to tame inflation
Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $54.20 to take Twitter Inc private, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, sending the shares of the social media firm surging.
Twitter shares jumped 12.7% at $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time, while Tesla Inc, the electric vehicle company that Musk heads, fell about 3%.
Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, Bloomberg reported, citing people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Twitter and Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for requests for comment from Reuters.
The news comes ahead of a highly anticipated faceoff between Musk and Twitter at Delaware's Court of Chancery on Oct. 17, in which the social media company was set to seek an order directing Musk to close the deal at $54.20 per share.
Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but within weeks said the number of bot accounts was much higher than Twitter's estimate of less than 5% of users.
It depreciated 43 paise to 81.52 against the US dollar as the American currency strengthens and risk-averse sentiment among investors grows
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, which traded after a session’s break, slid 2.6 per cent, marking its biggest intraday fall since late-June
S&P 500 sinks to its weakest level since June and just above its 2022 lows
Global equities hit a two-year low while the dollar index reaches its highest level in two decades, putting downward pressure on oil
The Indian rupee is likely to fall further after hitting a record low of 80.70 against the dollar or 21.95 against the dirham on Thursday
Forex traders say the strength of the US dollar in the overseas market, and crude oil prices, weighed on the record low
The Fed is seen raising its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points (bps) to tame persistently high inflation, although some traders expect a full percentage point increase