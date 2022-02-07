Look: Stunning 1,086.10-carat diamond to go on sale at Dubai Diamond Exchange

The gem is originally sourced from South Africa

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 8:22 PM

A 1086.10 carat diamond is set to go on sale this week at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).

The stunning gem, originally sourced from South Africa, is the largest of its kind ever sold by the DDE. Diamond experts from around the world have been flying in to the UAE to view it this week.

This tender, managed by Koin International, comes ahead of the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on February 21, which will bring together industry experts from around the globe to discuss the future of diamonds.

This is the seventh major diamond tender hosted by the DDE, following previous tenders of rough diamonds worth $300 million in total.

The event was attended by a number of prestigious figures, such as Martin Leake, the Special Adviser (Precious Stones) of the DMCC; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the DMCC; and Jacob Gill, Chairman of DDE and the Rough Manager of Koin International.