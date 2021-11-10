Indian rupee slips, trades at 20.20 versus UAE dirham

The Indian rupee depreciated by 11 paise to 74.16 against the US dollar (20.20 versus the UAE dirham) at the opening of the market on Wednesday, tracking a lacklustre trend in the Indian equity market and the firm American dollar.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.11, then fell further to 74.16, registering a decline of 11 paise from the last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 74.05 against the US dollar.

“As the inflows in the two IPOs getting subscribed are tepid, the dollar-rupee was bought yesterday from 73.86. Today, there could be outflows of Nykaa and maybe some inflows of Paytm," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Bhansali further said that "importers to keep buying near to 74.00 and below. Exporters will wait for 74.40 and 74.50 before they begin to sell."

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 286.21 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 60,147.24, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 84.40 points or 0.47 per cent to 17,959.85.

