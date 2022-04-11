Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham as oil prices slip

Company has an investment portfolio worth Dh2 billion and 5,750 residential apartments in the Emirates
Markets1 week ago
The Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to 75.79 against the US dollar (20.65 against the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Monday, amid a pullback in crude oil prices.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.94 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote 75.79, registering a rise of 14 paise from the last close.
On Friday, the rupee appreciated 10 paise to settle at 75.93 against the greenback.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 99.92.
Most Asian and emerging market peers are trading weaker against the US dollar this Monday morning and could weigh on sentiments, however subdued crude oil prices will cap depreciation bias, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.
However, the big trigger for the markets will be Indian and US CPI inflation data on Tuesday, Iyer said.
"India's central bank last week shifted its top focus away from economic growth towards checking inflation risks in Asia's third-biggest economy, reflecting the urgency to rein in spiralling domestic price pressures from the spillover of the Ukraine conflict," Iyer noted.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 322.35 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 59,124.83, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 73.70 points or 0.41 per cent to 17,710.65.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.33 per cent to $100.39 per barrel.
(with inputs from PTI)
Company has an investment portfolio worth Dh2 billion and 5,750 residential apartments in the Emirates
Markets1 week ago
Ukraine-Russia crisis, dollar movement and interest rates to dictate gold rates in the coming week.
Markets1 week ago
Jointly developed by ADX and FTSE Russell, the FADX 15 went live on March 30, 2022 as a new benchmark blue chip measure that includes the largest and most liquid 15 companies on the ADX
Markets1 week ago
The utility company expects to pay a minimum annual dividend of Dh6.2 billion over the next five years
Markets1 week ago
Corporates can trade and finance carbon credits like conventional financial assets
Markets1 week ago
The market briefly hit $3 trillion on November 10, when bitcoin reached $69,000.
Markets1 week ago
Banks and energy stocks were among the biggest weights on the market as bond yields eased lower and energy futures fell broadly
Markets1 week ago
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of ADX, said the new listings will include four companies from outside the UAE, while others will be government and family-owned businesses
Markets1 week ago