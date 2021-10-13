Indian rupee recovers, rises to 20.5 versus dirham

Adnoc Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index
Markets1 week ago
The Indian rupee recovered on Wednesday, gaining 26 paise to 75.26 against the US dollar (20.5 versus the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Wednesday, supported by positive macroeconomic data and a rally in the Indian equity market.
Besides, lower crude prices and a weak American currency in overseas markets boosted the rupee, analysts said.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 75.29 against the US dollar, then rose further to 75.26, registering a gain of 26 paise over the last close.
In initial deals, the rupee also touched a high of 75.25 against the American currency.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.18 per cent to 94.35.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.16 per cent to $83.29 per barrel.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 302.33 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 60,586.64, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 114.75 points or 0.64 per cent to 18,106.70.
(with inputs from PTI)
Adnoc Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index
Markets1 week ago
The digital currency was up more than 40 per cent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050GMT, according to Bloomberg News data
Markets1 week ago
Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first US ETF for bitcoin.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped to 94.05.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold price was trading at $1,790.82 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
High demand for debut bonds reaffirms UAE’s credit strength: Al Khoori
Markets1 week ago
The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets
Markets1 week ago
Investors wait for US inflation data for further direction.
Markets1 week ago