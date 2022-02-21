Indian rupee opens higher against UAE dirham on hopes of diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine crisis

Reports suggested that the US and Russia have agreed to hold a summit on the Ukraine standoff, calming jittery investors.

PTI file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM

The Indian rupee spurted by 22 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar (20.28 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Monday on softer crude oil prices and revived hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The rupee opened on a strong note at 74.51 to a dollar at the Indian interbank foreign exchange market against the previous close of 74.66 on Friday. It gained further ground to trade at 74.44 at 1030 India time, supported by benign crude oil prices.

The reports also suggested that one of the preconditions for the summit is that Russia would not invade Ukraine, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Of late, crude oil prices have spurted on fears of supply disruption due to a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Brent crude on Monday dropped by 0.34 per cent to $93.22 per barrel. The US dollar index also edged lower by 0.21 per cent to 95.84.

Meanwhile, on the Indian equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading lower by 398.17 points at 57,434.80 and the NSE Nifty dropped 93.20 points to 17,183.10 in late morning deals.

(with inputs from PTI)