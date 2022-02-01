Indian rupee gains ahead of Union Budget, trades at 20.28 against UAE dirham

The dollar index was trading 0.05% lower.

PTI file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:41 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated 20 paise to 74.45 against the US dollar (20.28 against the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Tuesday, supported by positive Indian equities. However, the surge in the rupee was restricted amid elevated crude oil prices.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament soon.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.53 against the American dollar, then inched higher to quote 74.45, registering a rise of 20 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.65 against the greenback.

The focus for investors has now shifted to the Union Budget for the next fiscal year, where borrowing numbers and fiscal glide path will be divulged, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 96.59.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 856.32 points or 1.48 per cent higher at 58,870.49 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 240.30 points or 1.39 per cent to 17,580.15.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.31 per cent to $91.21 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)