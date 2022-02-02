Indian equity gains lift rupee against UAE dirham

24K rises to Dh223 per gram in Dubai on Tuesday morning.
Markets1 week ago
The Indian rupee appreciated 11 paise to 74.71 against the US dollar (20.35 against the UAE dirham) in the opening trade on Wednesday, supported by positive Indian equities and weak American currency.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.76 against the dollar, then inched higher to quote 74.71, registering a rise of 11 paise from the last close.
On Tuesday, the rupee settled 17 paise lower at 74.82 against the US dollar as caution set in among forex market participants after the government revised fiscal deficit target upwards for FY22 in the budget.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 96.26.
According to provisional data of the commerce ministry, the country’s exports rose by 23.69 per cent to $34.06 billion in January, on healthy performance by engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery segments even as the trade deficit widened to $17.94 billion during the month.
The rupee surged this Wednesday as the weakness of the dollar could offset weak fiscal deficit projections from the government, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
ALSO READ:
Stronger crude oil prices will also weigh on sentiments this Wednesday, Iyer noted.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 550.53 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 59,413.10, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 165.90 points or 0.94 per cent to 17,742.75.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.34 per cent to $89.46 per barrel.
(with inputs from PTI)
24K rises to Dh223 per gram in Dubai on Tuesday morning.
Markets1 week ago
On Monday afternoon, the yellow metal was trading at $1,840, up 0.3 per cent
Markets1 week ago
Regional banks make a hefty chunk of their revenues from net interest margins, boosting their appeal as investors increasingly expect the Fed to hike interest rates more aggressively this year to control inflation
Markets1 week ago
Rupee trades at 20.35 against UAE dirham on Wednesday morning.
Markets2 weeks ago
The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K opening at Dh219.25 per gram on Wednesday.
Markets2 weeks ago
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 95.16.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,819.23 per ounce at 9.05am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh220.25 per gram on Sunday
Markets2 weeks ago