Indian equities lift rupee to 20.2 against UAE dirham

The Indian rupee appreciated 18 paise to 74.16 against the US dollar (20.20 against the UAE dirham) in opening trade on Monday, tracking strong gains in the Indian equities.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply higher at 74.15 against the dollar, then inched slightly lower to quote 74.16, registering a rise of 18 paise from the last close.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.34 against the greenback.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 520.62 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 60,265.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 150.85 points or 0.85 per cent to 17,963.55.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, strengthened by 0.20 per cent to 95.91.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.21 per cent to $81.92 per barrel.
(with inputs from PTI)
