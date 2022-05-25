India restricts sugar exports at 10 million tonnes

The dollar index was trading 0.11% higher at 103.47
Markets6 days ago
India has imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years by capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes, a government order said, to prevent a surge in domestic prices after mills sold a record volume on the world market.
The government has also asked exporters to seek its permission for any overseas shipments between June 1 and October 31, the order said.
India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.
Reuters in March reported that India was planning to curb sugar exports to keep a lid on local prices and ensure steady supplies in the domestic market. read more
Benchmark white sugar prices in London jumped more than 1 per cent after India's decision.
"The government is worried about food inflation, and that's why it is trying to ensure that enough sugar remains in the country to cater to the festival season," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
Exporters also said the decision to allow mills to export 10 million tonnes would help India sell a reasonably big quantity of sugar on the world market.
Initially, India planned to cap sugar exports at eight million tonnes, but the government later decided to allow mills to sell some more sugar on the world market as production estimates were revised upwards.
The Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, revised its output forecast to 35.5 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 31 million tonnes.
ALSO READ:
Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 9.1 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies. Out of the contracted 9 million tonnes, mills have already dispatched around 8.2 million tonnes of the sweetener.
The dollar index was trading 0.11% higher at 103.47
Markets6 days ago
Spot gold dropped 0.25% to $1,810.19 per ounce at 9.15am UAE time
Markets1 week ago
The rupee was trading at 77.63/64 per dollar by 0805GMT compared with its close of 77.45 on Friday. The rupee touched a record low of 77.7975 during the session
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index was trading 0.01% lower at 104.19
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was last up 0.1 per cent at $1,825.29 per ounce on Tuesday morning
Markets1 week ago
Long-awaited move is a crucial step in PM Modi’s drive to 'monetise and modernise' state-run companies
Markets1 week ago
Precious yellow metal price outlook is uncertain in the medium to long term due to geopolitical tensions and global economic slowdown
Markets1 week ago
Falling interest rates led to many more savers investing in stocks, real estate and cryptos, leading to price surges across these asset classes
Markets1 week ago