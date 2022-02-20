GFH launches GCC $100m Sukuk Fund

Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at $1,827.92 per ounce at 9.30 am UAE time.
GFH Financial Group (GFH) on Sunday announced the launch of a $100 million GCC Sukuk Fund, which holds a diversified portfolio of Islamic bonds following signing agreement with Credit Suisse to provide attractive financing and fund administration services.
The fund holds a portfolio of sovereign, quasi sovereign and corporate sukuk and sukuk-related securities from various countries and issuers, primarily in the GCC and will be managed in accordance to Shariah principles.
GFH aims to generate returns to the fund through active asset allocation, credit selection, optimal leverage and duration management to achieve an above average long-term investment return on a risk adjusted basis.
Salem Patel, head of Asset Management at GFH, said the market is becoming more bouyant as economies in the GCC recover amid a revival of key sectors.
“Global borrowers have issued more than $23 billion of Shariah-compliant debt in 2021 and global sukuk supply is expected to accelerate in 2022. The GFH Sukuk Fund aims to capitalise on post-pandemic economic growth and recovery,” Patel said.
He said GFH has a dedicated, highly knowledgeable and experienced investment team who will manage the fund’s investment portfolio.
“Our team is deeply experienced in credit analysis, portfolio construction and has strong market relationships to access highly sought after primary issuances,” he said.
GFH won Best Islamic Investment Bank at the 2019 World Islamic Banking Conference and most recently, it won Best Islamic Investment Bank and Best Sukuk Deal of the Year in the Middle East and Africa region at the MEA Finance Awards in November 2021.
The group’s considered approach to Islamic investment banking services has been recognised globally over the past two decades.
