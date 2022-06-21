Foreign fund outflows push Indian rupee lower against UAE dirham

22K opened at Dh206.5 per gram, 21K at Dh197
The Indian rupee inched lower by six paise to 78.04 against the US dollar (21.26 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Tuesday, as persistent foreign fund outflows and strong dollar demand globally weighed on investor sentiments.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78 against the American dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 78.04, registering a fall of 6 paise over the last close.
On Monday, the rupee appreciated seven paise to settle at 77.98.
"Continuing FII's outflow and strong dollar demand globally is putting up pressure on the Indian rupee to depreciate further with oil buying for payments," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.91 per cent to $115.17 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 104.32.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 354.27 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 51,952.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 113.80 points or 0.74 per cent to 15,463.95.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,217.12 crore, as per stock exchange data.
