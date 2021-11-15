Emirates can list its companies on Dubai bourse, says Sheikh Ahmed

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished one per cent higher, reaching a record high, buoyed by a 3.5 per cent leap in conglomerate International Holding Co following a sharp rise in its quarterly profit
Emirates Group can take one or more of its companies public and list on the Dubai Financial Market, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group during a media briefing on Monday on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2021.
Replying to a query about Emirates’ plan to list on the local bourse, Sheikh Ahmed said, “We are one of the companies owned by the Government of Dubai. We are running successful businesses within the group. There can be one or two that can be listed.”
The Dubai government earlier revealed a plan to list 10 state-backed companies on the Dubai Financial Market to increase liquidity in the market.
The government has so far announced that the utility services provider Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and road toll system Salik to be listed on the local bourse.
Some of the Emirates Group’s major subsidiaries include Emirates airline, Emirates Holidays, Dnata, Emirates SkyCargo, Emirates Security Group, Transguard among others.
The Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee will take a call about which entity can potentially take the IPO (initial public offering) route in the days to come.
Sheikh Ahmed said that Emirates is currently operating to every point in the US and traffic during the summer has been very good.
“Traffic is good, especially from point to point. We have 47 of A380 which are in operations. By the end of the year, we could deploy as much as over 60 A380,” Emirates chairman said.
Dubai’s flagship carrier owns 118 A380s, the world’s largest passenger aircraft.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
