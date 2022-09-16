Dubai: Salik ups IPO size to 24.9% due to strong investor demand

US dollar, Treasury yields rose after economic data bolstered expectations the Fed will continue on an aggressive rate-hike path
Dubai's road-toll operator Salik on Friday announced that it has increased the number of shares offered in its initial public offering (IPO) — from 1.5 billion ordinary shares to 1.86 billion (1,867,500,000).
This would result in an increase in the offer size from 20 per cent to 24.9 per cent of Salik’s share capital, with the Government of Dubai continuing to own 75.1 per cent of its existing share capital.
Salik has also received an approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to allocate the increase of the offer size to the respective tranches as follows: the First and Third Tranches (in aggregate) will increase from 120 million to 145 million (145,725,000) ordinary shares (or c. 7.8 per cent of the offer size).
The Second Tranche (for qualified investors) will increase from 1.38 billion to 1.72 billion (1,721,775,000) ordinary shares (or c. 92.2 per cent of the offer size).
The new offering size was determined by the selling shareholder, following Salik’s decision to set the offer price at Dh2.00 per ordinary share on September 13.
This provides investors with a highly attractive value proposition, and also reflects Salik’s prioritisation of supporting aftermarket trading performance, post-listing.
The subscription period for the Salik IPO remains unchanged. The UAE Retail Offer will close on September 20, 2022, and the Qualified Investor Offering will close on September 21, 2022.
Investors who participated in the UAE Retail Offer will be notified of their allocation of shares via SMS on September 26, 2022.
Salik is expected to commence trading on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on September 29, 2022, under the symbol 'SALIK' and ISIN AEE01110S227. The company’s starting market capitalisation is expected to be Dh15 billion (US$4.1 billion).
ALSO READ:
US dollar, Treasury yields rose after economic data bolstered expectations the Fed will continue on an aggressive rate-hike path
The company currently manages eight toll gates, in addition to any new ones in the future
It appreciated 9 paise to close at 79.78 against the dollar
Spot gold was trading at $1,718.6 per ounce by 9.20am
In Dubai, the main share index dropped 1.3 per cent, extending losses for a fourth straight session
This currency is now expected to further fall below parity, and remain around that level for the next six months
The road-toll operator is looking to raise around $1 billion for the shares
The central bank's 25-member governing council hiked interest rates by 50-basis-points in July