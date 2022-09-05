Dubai: RTA's Salik to sell 20% shares in IPO

The road-toll operator is looking to raise around $1 billion for the shares

By Reuters Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 9:09 AM

Dubai road-toll operator Salik said on Monday it is selling 20 per cent of the company via an initial public offering, and targets listing by the end of September.

Salik, which was converted into a private joint stock company in June, is selling 1.5 billion shares, according to its intention-to-float document. The offer price will be confirmed on September 22 and a listing is planned around September 29, it said.

The company is looking to raise around $1 billion for the shares, implying a valuation of $5 billion, sources told Reuters.

Dubai launched its Salik electronic toll collection system in 2007 to ease congestion in the regional trading hub, which at the end of April had 3.6 million registered vehicles, of which 1.8 million were vehicles registered in Dubai.

Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, had announced plans in November to turn Salik, then a division of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), into a public company. Listing it and nine other government-linked entities was intended to boost stock market activity.

The listing plans are aimed at making Dubai a more competitive market, with bigger bourses in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Abu Dhabi that are attracting larger listings and strong liquidity.

Gulf issuers have raised more than $11 billion in the first half of this year from IPOs, according to data from Refinitiv, exceeding European flotations even as global markets remain volatile in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority in April raised $6.1 billion in its IPO, the biggest in the region since Saudi Arabia's record deal in 2019.

Dubai business park operator Tecom Group in June raised 1.7 billion dirhams ($463 million) from investors via its initial public offering.

Salik, which means "open" or "clear" in Arabic, reported core earnings of Dh800 million in the first half of this year, compared with Dh637.41 million in the same period in 2021.

Its IPO has three tranches — one offered to individuals, the second offered to professional investors and the third to employees. 5 per cent of the shares will be allocated to the Emirates Investment Authority, a federal sovereign wealth fund.

