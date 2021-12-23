Dubai: Gold prices rise above $1,800; 24K reaches Dh219 per gram

Progressive groups have urged the SEC to improve the resilience of the market, including adjusting the value of the fund based on trading activity
Markets1 week ago
Gold prices rose on Thursday as a weaker dollar offset renewed risk appetite fuelled by an encouraging Omicron study and increased optimism around the global economic outlook.
The yellow metal surged above the $1,800 level on Wednesday evening and stayed above the key psychological barrier on Thursday morning as well. Spot gold was trading at $1,806.53 per ounce at 9.15am UAE time, up by 0.16 per cent.
In the UAE, 24K jumped nearly two dirhams per gram to Dh219.0 per gram on Thursday morning as compared to Wednesday’s close of Dh217.25. While 22K, 21K and 18K rose to Dh205.5, Dh196.25 and Dh168.25 per gram, respectively.
Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda, said gold rallied overnight in a mechanical response to a much weaker US dollar on currency markets.
“Gold’s attempts to stage a meaningful recovery remain unconvincing, with traders cutting long positions at the very first sign of trouble intra-day. Gold lacks the momentum, one way or another, to sustain a directional move up or down. That said, gold could extend its gains into the end of the week if growth sentiment remains ascendant,” said Halley.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at the London-based AVA Trade, said the price of the yellow metal is likely to remain volatile as investors adapt to updates regarding the Omicron situation and an aggressive Federal Reserve.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Progressive groups have urged the SEC to improve the resilience of the market, including adjusting the value of the fund based on trading activity
Markets1 week ago
Instead of easing over 2021, as Fed officials expected, the pace of price increases has remained near levels not seen since the inflation scares of the late 1970s and early 1980s
Markets1 week ago
The rupee declined 10 paise to close at an 18-month low of 75.88 on Tuesday.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold price fell 0.12 per cent to $1,770.43 per ounce at 9.20am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index increased by 0.13%.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,786.56 at 9.30 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.73 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index rose 0.10% to 96.18.
Markets1 week ago