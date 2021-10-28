Dubai: Gold prices rise, 22K trades at Dh205 per gram

Saudi index retreats from 15-year high; UAE banks’ assets to grow 8% in 2022; UAE opens investigation into Union Properties; Aramex extends gains following a direct deal
Markets4 days ago
Gold prices rose above $1,800 level on Thursday morning, supported by a pullback in US bond yields as investors looked forward to key central bank meetings for clues on whether they would consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.
Spot gold was up 0.25 per cent at $1,801.11 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time. In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh218.25 per gram, up Dh0.75 per gram from Wednesday’s close. Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K was trading at Dh205.0 per gram, 21K at Dh195.5 and 18K at Dh167.5 on Thursday morning.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AVA Trade, said $1,800-price mark is an important price point that boosts the confidence among gold bulls.
“Demand for physical gold continues to increase, and the evidence of this was in China's net gold import, which soared by 60 per cent last month. The number was at the highest level in nearly five months, and this means that the second-biggest economy of the world is more interested in buying gold, which should continue to help the prices in the long run,” said Aslam.
In the third quarter of 2021, demand for gold fell 7 pe cent year-on-year and 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 831 tonnes worldwide, primarily due to outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds (gold ETFs), according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report.
Consumer purchases of gold jewellery increased 33 per cent year-on-year to 443 tonnes.
Meanwhile bars and coins – a category of physical gold products overwhelmingly bought by retail investors – saw a fifth consecutive quarter of year-on-year gains, with 262 tonnes purchased in Q3. Gold used in technology grew 9 per cent year-on-year, and central banks added 69 tonnes to their reserves.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Saudi index retreats from 15-year high; UAE banks’ assets to grow 8% in 2022; UAE opens investigation into Union Properties; Aramex extends gains following a direct deal
Markets4 days ago
Yellow metal will remain under pressure and likely to sustain a downward trend in 2022
Markets5 days ago
Bitcoin briefly soared to above $65,000, a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange
Markets1 week ago
Global books to the first-of-its-kind sovereign bonds in the UAE peaked at $22.5 billion, representing a 5.6x oversubscription
Markets1 week ago
Adnoc Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index
Markets1 week ago
The digital currency was up more than 40 per cent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050GMT, according to Bloomberg News data
Markets1 week ago
Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first US ETF for bitcoin.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped to 94.05.
Markets2 weeks ago