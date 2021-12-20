Drop in Indian equities pushes rupee to 20.74 against UAE dirham

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.73 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
The Indian rupee dropped nine paise to 76.15 against the US dollar (20.74 versus the UAE dirham) on Monday morning as sustained sell-offs in the Indian equities by foreign investors hurt the local currency's recovery prospects.
Starting on a tepid note, the rupee traded in a narrow band of 76.13 to 76.16 in early deals at the interbank foreign exchange.
Like the Indian equities, which have been in the bear territory of late, the rupee too has given up to pressures created by a host of factors like surging cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and weak global sentiment.
Last week, the rupee recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Experts, however, are of the view that as major events of the year are almost done, forex markets may stay calm in the coming week.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 96.61.
On the Indian equity market front, the BSE Sensex was down 1,048.11 points or 1.84 per cent at 55,963.63, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 323.75 points or 1.91 per cent to 16,661.45.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.23 per cent to $71.44 per barrel.
(with inputs from PTI)
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.73 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index rose 0.10% to 96.18.
Markets1 week ago
Al Mubarak did not give any indication of how much the fund would spend
Markets1 week ago
A late wave of buying sent stocks to solid gains on Wall Street on Friday, sending the S&P 500 to another record high
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index was trading at 0.09 per cent higher at 95.97.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was flat at $1,785.58 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
The Monday to Friday trading window aligns with local and international financial institutions
Markets1 week ago
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut India’s economic growth forecast to 8.4 per cent for the current fiscal.
Markets1 week ago