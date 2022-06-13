DFM launches new equity futures on individual stocks

DEWA and GFH Financial Group will join other 12 listed companies with individual stock contracts

— File photo.

By Staff Report Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 4:31 PM

As part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday launched new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of two of its leading listed companies namely; Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and GFH Financial Group.

The new launch brings the number of companies that the DFM provides futures’ contracts on their individual stocks to 12 listed companies with tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months.