Bitcoin strikes record high, stocks steady

The digital currency was up more than 40 per cent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050GMT, according to Bloomberg News data
Markets1 week ago
Bitcoin struck a record high Wednesday, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks largely held steady as investors tracked earnings and economic data.
The dollar was mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices retreated.
Bitcoin briefly soared to above $65,000, a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than directly to the currency, rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.
The fund should be a more accessible vehicle for mainstream investors, and could therefore boost trading in the cryptocurrency.
“There is a possibility that the impact of the ETF’s launch might already be priced in, and we could see some ‘buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact’ type of reaction in the days ahead,” noted ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
Known for its volatility, bitcoin could also “easily break the record high, before potentially climbing towards $70,000... which is the next psychological hurdle”, he added. — AFP
The digital currency was up more than 40 per cent from a month ago, reaching $62,253 at 2050GMT, according to Bloomberg News data
Markets1 week ago
Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first US ETF for bitcoin.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped to 94.05.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold price was trading at $1,790.82 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
High demand for debut bonds reaffirms UAE’s credit strength: Al Khoori
Markets1 week ago
The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets
Markets1 week ago
Investors wait for US inflation data for further direction.
Markets1 week ago
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee rose further to 75.26.
Markets1 week ago