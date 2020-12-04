Man walks non-stop for a week after spat with wife
The man, who had walked 450km, was arrested by police for flouting curfew rules.
In a bizarre case in Italy, police apprehended a 48-year-old-man who had walked 450km from his home after a tussle with his wife. The man was arrested during curfew hours imposed by the authorities in the country due to coronavirus pandemic.
Police were left in shock when the man told them that he had walked from Como, a city more than 450km away from Funo. The man said that he had a heated argument with his wife following which he walked out of the house to defuse the tension, but he did not stop walking until the officers stopped him in Funo.
According to the police, the man also had a search warrant on him as he was reported missing. “I came here on foot. I didn’t use any means. People offered me food and water on the way. I’m fine, but a little tired,” the man told Italian daily, Resto del Carlino.
Upon receiving a message from the authorities, the man’s wife went to Funo paid a fine of $486 for violating curfew rules.
