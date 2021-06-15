Look: First Emirati student to attend university in Israel

From left to right: Uriel Reichman, President and Founder of IDC Herzliya; Mohamed Al Khaja, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel; and Mansoor Bin Shamekh Al Marzooqi. Photos: Supplied

He will pursue a bachelor's degree in government studies at IDC’s Raphael Recanati International School.

The first Emirati student in Israel has enrolled in government studies at IDC Herzliya.

Mansoor Bin Shamekh Al Marzooqi, 19, arrived at the IDC Herzliya campus this week and will live in the student dormitories. He will pursue a bachelor's degree in government at IDC’s Raphael Recanati International School.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE challenges limits to achieve peace: Ambassador to Israel

Uriel Reichman, President and Founder of IDC Herzliya, said: “We are proud to be the first academic institution in Israel to welcome a student from the United Arab Emirates.”

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, also congratulated the student. “Upon signing the historic Abraham Accords, the United Arab Emirates and Israel pledged to promote peace and prosperity in the region and eliminate the barriers to cooperation that have long separated our two nations. [This] marks yet another important milestone in our quest towards achieving our shared vision of engagement," he said.

"Working together for the progress and success of research collaboration and student exchanges will bring our peoples closer."

Congrats to Mansoor Al Marzooki, the first UAE student to study in Israel @IDCHerzliya.

Education is a bridge for a better future, marking another milestone towards mutual success and progression.

Best of luck, and have an insightful experience!#UAEinIsrael #UrielReichman pic.twitter.com/Gwg9JCc4YD — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) June 14, 2021

A festive reception was held on Monday at IDC Herzliya to welcome Al Marzooqi.

The UAE flag was also raised on the campus's renowned Avenue of Flags to mark the occasion last week.

The school boasts about 2,100 students from 90 countries around the world, with the UAE now the 91st to be represented on campus.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE congratulates new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Prof Reichman noted, "Sustainable peace is not created through agreements and contracts. Peace is made between people. Academic relationships are particularly important, especially when future leaders study together at university. The connections formed during their studies yield collaborations and friendships that will build a culture of peace in our region.”

Speaking of his decision to study in Israel, Al Marzooqi said, “I chose to study in Israel out of a strong desire to contribute to the advancement of peace. The steps taken by the leaders of our two countries have given me the opportunity to come here and show our value, that of young people, in promoting cooperation for peace and prosperity."