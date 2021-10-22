Two become one: Memorable screen proposals

There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half

>> “Look, I guarantee there’ll be tough times. I guarantee that at some point, one or both of us is gonna want to get out of this thing. But I also guarantee that if I don’t ask you to be mine, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life, because I know, in my heart, you’re the only one for me.”

— Maggie (Julia Roberts) to Ike (Richard Gere) in Runaway Bride

>> “Now I’ve asked you forty different ways and it’s time you come up with a fresh answer... I’m asking you to marry me. I love you, June. Now I know I said and done a lot of things, that I hurt you, but I promise, I’ll never do that again. I only want to take care of you… You’re my best friend. Marry me...”

— Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) to June Carter (Reese Witherspoon) in Walk The Line

>> “Even when things are hard and you feel like giving up, you have to hang on to that decision, that choice to love each other. Even if it’s only by a thread. I let that thread break once. This time, it won’t. Will you marry me?”

— Luke (Ed Harris) to Isabel (Julia Roberts) in Stepmom

>> “You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.”

— Mr Darcy

(Matthew Macfadyen) to Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) in Pride & Prejudice

>> “I love that you get cold when it’s 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you’re looking at me like I’m nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it’s not because I’m lonely, and it’s not because it’s New Year’s Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

— Harry (Billy Crystal) to Sally (Meg Ryan) in When Harry Met Sally

>> “For so long I wondered if I would ever find my prince, my soul mate. Then, three years ago at another wedding, I turned to a friend for comfort, and instead, I found everything that I had been looking for my whole life. And now, here we are with our future before us, and I only want to spend it with you, my prince, my soulmate, my friend.”

— Monica (Courteney Cox) to Chandler (Matthew Perry) in Friends