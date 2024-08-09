'Ozempic Face' sweeps UAE: Hidden cost of rapid weight loss is more serious than you think

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 7:00 AM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 8:16 AM

According to a survey by the World Obesity Foundation, obesity is on the rise in the United Arab Emirates, where an estimated 7.5 million people—including 700,000 adolescents and children—are predicted to be overweight or obese by 2035. The rise in sedentary lifestyles, including easy access to transportation and a lack of physical exercise, has driven many to the use of Ozempic.

Now hailed as the magic weight-loss drug, Ozempic has swept the weight-loss business off its feet in the last 12 months. The role of social media, celebrity endorsements, and the promise of quick results have further contributed to consumption by individuals who are not medically recommended to use it.

“People, especially those nearing menopause, are using it to lose unwanted weight when they cannot achieve results through natural means like exercise and diet, and there are similar products such as Mounjaro [available in the market],” says Dr Georgios Orfaniotis, plastic surgeon with 15 years’ experience in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery.

The magic pill

Semaglutide (popular by its brand names Ozempic and Wegovy) are diabetes injections that also have a secondary use as a weight-loss drug. “These work by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone in the body, making you feel fuller quicker and prolonging digestion,” says Dr Sophie Shotter, an aesthetic doctor and hormone specialist at Biolite Dubai.

She adds that these injections have become extremely popular in the UAE for their effective and “quick” weight-loss results. “This has really become a revolution for those struggling to lose weight, but it can be dangerous for those who are not suitable candidates for its use.”

Ozempic essentially works by slowing down the process of digestion, causing the stomach muscles to work much slower. Therefore, if someone is on Ozempic, they will need to stop taking it four to six weeks before any surgery to reduce the risk of aspiration, explains Dr Orfaniotis, highlighting the risk factors.

“If food remains in the stomach during surgery, it may enter the lungs, causing aspiration and potentially deadly pneumonia. Therefore, patients are advised not to eat or drink before surgery. With Ozempic, stopping the night before is not enough because the stomach processes food too slowly,” he adds.

While some overweight individuals are definitely seeing benefits, others have now started to notice its unwanted effects. “So far, there’s only anecdotal evidence, as there have not been many studies done on the potential harms. Additionally, Ozempic can cause mental health issues; some people have reported feeling very depressed and even suicidal afterward,” says Dr Orfaniotis.

What is ‘Ozempic Face’?

Significant muscle mass loss is another one of the side-effects that people have been experiencing due to the weight-loss drug. “Specifically, for the face, there is a noticeable loss of volume, especially as facial fat begins to sag and there is more descent of the facial tissues, such as the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS), which accelerates the ageing process,” says Dr Orfaniotis, adding that a common side-effect that people have been experiencing as a result is the ‘Ozempic Face’.

So, what is the Ozempic Face? “This term refers to a sunken and hollow appearance of the eyes as well as an increased prominence of fine lines and jowls as a result of using Ozempic,” explains Dr Maria Thomas, dermatologist and head of department of laser and aesthetics, Zia Medical Centre in Dubai.

This occurs because Ozempic and similar medications can cause people to lose weight quickly, leaving insufficient time for the tissues to adapt. The rapid weight loss stretches the skin, making excess tissues more noticeable and resulting in a loss of volume. “This can be especially harmful to people over 50, making their faces look [like they are] sagging and worn out,” she adds.

According to Dr Aiza Jamil, consultant dermatologist at Healthpoint in Abu Dhabi, the primary cause of Ozempic Face is significant and rapid weight loss. “The rapidity of weight loss can outpace the skin’s ability to adapt, leading to sagging. This is particularly noticeable in areas where the skin was previously supported by fat.”

Consequently, there has been a rise in requests for face rejuvenation surgery among people who have taken Ozempic. “These side effects are so prevalent that the term Ozempic Face has come into existence. Similar effects can also occur with other weight-loss drugs on the market such as Mounjaro and Zepbound,” says Dr Shweta Singh, dual board certified dermatologist, Minal Medical Centre.

Rise of 'Ozempic Face’ in the UAE?

Recently, there has been a huge influx of individuals suffering from Ozempic Face in the UAE, with many patients visiting medical experts in search of solutions.

“We’ve been noticing that more and more people are coming in with these problems. Drastic and rapid weight loss causes the skin to become lax due to decreased collagen levels and loss of muscle mass. This can be exacerbated by not eating enough protein,” says Dr Jamil.

“Every day, we receive or address queries at Minal Medical Centre regarding the treatment of Ozempic Face. After losing weight, patients are now concerned about facial hollows, sagging, and an aged appearance,” adds Dr Singh.

Prevention and awareness are crucial when it comes to understanding how the drug works and its potential aftereffects on weight loss. “Using Ozempic solely for weight loss in overweight patients or for cosmetic purposes often comes with a lack of awareness about its side-effects,” says Dr Minal Patwardhan Andrade, UAE’s first female medical and aesthetic dermatologist and founder of Minal Medical Centre.

It is important for patients not to wait until significant weight loss has already occurred but to begin preventive treatments simultaneously with their weight-loss journey, she advises. “It’s concerning how common it has become for patients to come in with increased wrinkling and a loss of youthful appearance. Once patients are informed about these side-effects, prevention becomes much easier.”

Losing muscle mass can also have a detrimental impact on general health and it’s best to prevent it by adhering to a special diet that is high in protein, created under a dietitian’s supervision.

How we can manage it

Treatments such as Sculptra can be used to help restructure areas that have lost definition, such as the jawline and cheekbones. Using these in hollow areas can plump the skin, supporting premature ageing caused by weight loss.

“For the face, I would recommend Sculptra and a combination of treatments that help boost neocollegenises. This is when the body formulates new collagen from inflammatory and injury responses, from treatments like Sofwave, Microneedling and Morpheus 8,” says Mona Mirza, CEO and founder of Biolite Dubai.