When 'me' comes before 'we': How hyper-individualism is shaping lives in UAE

In a world that increasingly champions personal freedom and self-actualisation, the idea of individualism has become aspirational — an empowering framework that allows people to focus on emotional growth, self-awareness, and the pursuit of their own truth. But when that quest for autonomy becomes extreme — when it begins to sever the ties that bind us to community, family, and shared responsibility — it transforms into something far more isolating: hyper-individualism.

Unlike healthy individualism, which values personal growth alongside meaningful connection, hyper-individualism puts personal success and satisfaction above all else — often at the expense of empathy, collaboration, and civic duty. As defined on Academia.edu, the phenomenon refers to living life in a highly individualistic way with little or no regard for others. It’s a mindset that glorifies self over society, winning over belonging.

From fractured relationships to disconnected workplaces and a growing sense of communal fatigue, signs of this shift are everywhere. Social scientists warn that unless we restore a sense of collective responsibility, our communities risk slow corrosion — from within.

So what does this tension between self and society look like in the UAE, a place where ambition, multiculturalism, and fast-paced modernity coexist? We spoke to a cross-section of residents to explore how hyper-individualism is showing up in their lives — and what it might take to find a healthier balance.

Self over society

Hyper-individualism is like individualism on steroids, according to Kat of Kat and Von of ‘youvegotthis.ae’ a UAE-based mental wellbeing resource for expats. “And when people start prioritising their personal goals, comfort, and autonomy to the point where connection, community, and shared responsibility fall by the wayside.”

According to Kat, hyper individualism is a natural extension of Western values around independence and self-reliance — but taken to an extreme, it can become self-absorbed and isolating.

“Sadly, today you see more people focusing on protecting their energy, setting boundaries, and pursuing their personal dreams — which is not a bad thing in itself, she says and adds that when it becomes all about ‘me’, with no room for compromise or empathy, something vital is lost. “The rise in people saying, ‘I don’t owe anyone anything’ reflects this mindset. It’s about preserving mental health, sure, but it also shows how quick we are to cut ties rather than work through discomfort or complexity in relationships.”

She gives an example of “quiet quitting” friendships. “People are ghosting long-time friends, not because of a big falling out, but because they simply don’t feel like dealing with emotional labour. There’s less tolerance for the messiness that comes with human connection,” she adds. “Plenty of factors are driving hyper-individualism: capitalism rewards competition and self-sufficiency, social media fuels personal branding and comparison, traditional support systems like extended family, or community groups are fading, and urban living often makes isolation the norm.”

Hyper-individualism isn’t always bad — it can help people find themselves, set boundaries, and pursue meaningful goal. However, Kat warns that “when it’s not balanced with care for others, it can damage communities, leaving society with people who are lonely, burnt out, and disconnected.”

A balancing act

Professor Fiona Robson, head of Edinburgh Business School and the School of Social Sciences at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, observes a societal shift in which many people put self-interest first, seeking independence and resisting reliance on others. “However, the situational context is important, and hyper-individualism shouldn’t be treated as a binary scale. There may be circumstances where people focus more on themselves whilst taking a more collaborative approach in other instances,” she adds. “Often people’s objectives are all set at an individual level and aren’t necessarily linked to the bigger picture.”

She also notes that hyper-individualism does exist in the workplace, though it cannot be fully generalised. “In a university setting, working collectively in teams is an important part of their educational journey. This is because when graduates join the workplace, they will be expected to be able to work collaboratively. It is important to get the balance of being able to work independently and being able to work in a team where necessary.” To reflect the importance of teamwork, lecturers can design activities and assessments where the contribution to the team is formally recognised within the performance criteria.

Robson further adds that whilst hyper-individualism can have positive outcomes in certain circumstances, there needs to be a balance between contributing to a group or team. “This places an onus on managers and employers to (a) identify instances where hyper-individualism may be less desirable and (b) establish clear rules of engagement where collective responsibility is important,” she explains.

It is also important to note that taking collective responsibility may not come naturally to all, says Robson. “If someone comes from a very individualist culture or has worked in organisations with a very clear focus on self, they may need support in understanding how and why taking collective responsibility is important.”

Breakdown of social fabric

Individual rights are crucial, but hyper-individualism can lead to societal breakdown, says Dubai-based Sindhu Biju, MD of Trinity Texas Realty LLC. “Hyper-individualism has existed since the beginning of human evolution. But today, given the competition, it has grown sharply in the last decade. This means there is every chance of personal competition and self-reliance taking precedence over collective wellbeing.”

When humanity faces unexpected challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic or floods, hyper-individualism tends to fade away — and humanity takes over. “Sadly, when hyper-individualism shows up in workplaces, communities, or families, it causes friction. But it’s all about dealing with it in the right way,” Biju adds. “For instance, in the real estate sector, if I engage with people exhibiting hyper-individualism, there’s no room for collaboration with other agents. Everything is about balance. As human beings and social creatures, we should be capable of analysing situations and striking that balance.”

While one might be tempted to call themselves self-made, a closer look at success often reveals the support systems that made it possible. “An attitude of ‘I don’t owe anyone anything’ can easily lead to arrogance — and we all know where that will take us.”

Not everything is lost

Simply put, hyper-individualism just means being self-centred, with no care or concern for how it may impact others or what anyone else thinks about them, says Arnab Ghosh, Dubai-based marketing professional and writer. “This phenomenon has been constant since the onset of urbanisation. Interestingly, I find the trend more common in largely transient places, where people do what they think is right for them — and the rest of the world doesn’t really matter.”

Arnab, however, remains optimistic on this trend because, as he says, we haven’t reached a point of no return — there is still plenty of space in most people’s lives for friends and society, although with a slight bias towards one’s own convenience. “For example, even a coffee catch up is scheduled around the proximity of one’s home or office — anything farther than a stone’s throw away is deemed to be an inconvenience. At some level, I think it always existed. Perhaps, it’s a little more prevalent or noticeable now.”

On the work front, Arnab also believes that hyper-individualism is not always a bad thing. “Some bosses have made history and changed the way the world works simply by insisting their vision be realised. Steve Jobs is a classic example — just look at where Apple is today.”

Almost every innovation in any given field is essentially the product of hyper-individualism, Arnab adds. “It takes someone to challenge the norms and bring their vision to life regardless of who thinks what, knowing that their work will contribute towards making life better for the masses. Hence, the birth of everything from airplanes to AirPlay.”

Moreover, the advent of social media has given almost everyone a voice, making it easier to be whoever they want in their digital space. “It does make one realise that it’s possible to live the same way in the real world,” says Arnab. “With everyone pretty much minding their own business these days, it’s less difficult. The flip side, however, is that people may care less about how they’re perceived in real life, knowing they have like-minded supporters — even fans — in the virtual world.”

While individualism will always remain a defining feature of Western culture, recognising its pitfalls is essential.After all, true progress lies in striking a balance — nurturing the individual while sustaining the collective, because only then can society truly thrive.